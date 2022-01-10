European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at 65

WASHINGTON (AP) — European Parliament President David Sassoli has died at a hospital in Italy, his spokesman said in a tweet Tuesday. No details were offered in the tweet by spokesman Roberto Cuillo beyond Sassoli’s death at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in Aviano, a city in northeastern Italy. Sassoli had been hospitalized since Dec. 26 due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, Cuillo said in a statement released the day before Sassoli’s death.