Haiti’s Senate reconvenes after 1 year amid instability

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s Senate has reconvened for the first time in a year with only a handful of legislators present, a move that highlights the country’s dysfunctional government as it prepares for elections following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The 30-member Senate currently has only 10 lawmakers because the country failed to hold legislative elections originally scheduled for October 2019 and later postponed several times. Of those 10 members, only about seven showed up on Monday as Senate President Joseph Lambert delivered his speech at Parliament. He said elections need to be held this year to make Haiti stronger and award it legitimacy as he worried about a lack of consensus.