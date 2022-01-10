Judge to consider lowering $7M bond for Alex Murdaugh

By MICHELLE LIU

Associated Press/Report for America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is scheduled for a virtual hearing Monday as a judge could consider lowering the $7 million bond she set last month. Prosecutors have accused Murdaugh of stealing more than $6.2 million from clients by funneling the cash through a fraudulent bank account. His lawyers say Murdaugh has no money anymore and can’t afford the $7 million bond. He’s been jailed since his arrest in October, and a different judge in a civil suit froze his assets in November. Murdaugh’s legal troubles began after his wife and son were found shot dead outside a family home last summer. Their killings are still unsolved.