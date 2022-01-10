Sweden orders cafes, eateries to close at 11 p.m.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister has ordered cafes, bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m., urged people to work from home when possible and said distance learning is an option in higher education to try to tackle high levels of COVID-19. She says it is necessary to curb the spread of infection and reduce the burden on health care. The head of the country’s health agency said Sweden, which has previously stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, is in ”an extreme situation.” The measures enter into force Friday.