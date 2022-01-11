How fleeting choices, circumstances doomed 17 in Bronx fire

By ADAM GELLER

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A series of fleeting choices and troubling circumstances fueled a staggering tragedy — the fire at a Bronx apartment building that left 17 people dead. The heat in the apartment where the blaze began was insufficient, leading a family to depend on a space heater that malfunctioned. The door did not close when the family fled, allowing smoke to spread through the building. Neighbors, having grown used to frequent false alarms, ignored the warnings. The result: An unthinkable tragedy in a seemingly generic apartment building that housed a vibrant community.