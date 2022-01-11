In Egypt, 2 die as truck slides off ferry, plunges into Nile

CAIRO (AP) — Authorities in Egypt say at least two people died and eight are still missing after a small truck they were riding in slid off a rickety ferry and plunged into the Nile River, just outside the capital of Cairo. The accident happened on Monday in Giza province. A local government statement says the driver lost control of the truck while the unlicensed ferry was transporting it across the river. The truck was carrying 24 workers, including children. Fourteen were rescued. Authorities arrested the truck diver along with three of the ferry workers.