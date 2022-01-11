Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:13 PM

Judge says FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook can proceed

KTVZ

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer

A federal judge has ruled that the Federal Trade Commission’s revised antitrust suit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, can proceed, shutting down the social media company’s request for a dismissal. In a revised complaint filed last August, the FTC argued that the company pursued “buy or bury” strategy to suppress competition. This is the FTC’s second antitrust run at the company. A federal judge in June dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the agency and a broad coalition of state attorneys general that were among multiplying efforts by federal and state regulators to rein in tech titans’ market power.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content