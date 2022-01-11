Man who was punched, kicked by Georgia officers settles suit

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who was punched and kicked in the head by two Atlanta-area police officers during a traffic stop in 2017 has reached a settlement with the county that employed them. Demetrius Hollins had filed a federal lawsuit in September alleging the stop was unjustified and that the officers used excessive force. His lawyers announced the settlement Tuesday. Documents and video on the county’s website show the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a $400,000 settlement on Jan. 4. Gwinnett County Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni and Officer Robert McDonald were fired a day after the April 2017 traffic stop when video surfaced.