Oklahoma death row inmates offer firing squad as alternative

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An attorney for two men on Oklahoma’s death row says after a judge’s prodding that his clients agreed to choose execution by firing squad as a way to delay their upcoming lethal injections. The two inmates, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle, are asking a federal judge to grant them a temporary halt to their upcoming executions. Grant is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 27, while Postelle is set for execution on Feb. 17. Friot did not issue a decision Monday on the inmates’ motion, but said he hoped to release an order by the end of the week.