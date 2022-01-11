Terrorism charge for suspect in South Africa Parliament fire

By GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A man accused of setting a fire that destroyed parts of South Africa’s historic Parliament complex is facing an additional charge of terrorism. State broadcaster SABC says the terrorism charge was added Tuesday when the man appeared in court for a bail hearing. Zandile Mafe was already charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, arson and possession of an explosive device. The Parliament complex was ravaged by the fire that started Jan. 2 and firefighters took four days to completely extinguish it. It immediately raised concerns that there had been an intentional attack on South Africa’s seat of democracy.