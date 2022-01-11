Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks to headline Bonnaroo music fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — J. Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks will headline this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. The four-day festival in Manchester, Tennessee, is set to return June 16-19 after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and weather. Other performers include The Chicks, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Flume and Illenium. Last year’s festival was canceled due to heavy rains making the grounds unsafe for camping or driving. The 2020 festival was postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic.