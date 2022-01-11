UN seeks $5B for stabilizing but still suffering Afghanistan

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations is making what it calls a record $5 billion appeal to help Afghanistan and its neighboring countries. The world body warns that half of the country faces acute hunger, millions of children are out of school and farmers are struggling against drought even as Afghanistan stabilizes from decades of conflict after the Taliban takeover in August. The appeal reflects the U.N.’s attempts to help beleaguered civilians inside a country now run by a militant group that many Western donor countries once fought. The appeal seeks $4.4 billion for aid agency OCHA and its partners and $623 for the U.N. refugee agency.