Hong Kong ‘patriots only’ legislature convenes first session

By ALICE FUNG

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s legislature has convened for the first time since elections last month that were held under new legislation ensuring that only “patriots” who have proven their loyalty to Beijing could run as candidates. The 90-seat Legislative Council is now completely dominated by Beijing’s allies. Leading opposition figures are in jail, exile or have been intimidated into silence, and independent media outlets forced to close. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam opened Wednesday’s session and criticized former legislators who she said were anti-China and had tried to politicize council businesses. The session opened as Hong Kong struggles with a new wave of COVID-19 infections related to the global spread of the omicron variant.