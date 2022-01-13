Elvis Costello rocks out from the back porch

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Elvis Costello’s new album sounds like a tight rock ‘n’ roll combo sweating together on a tiny stage, feeding off each other produce a joyful noise. But that’s an illusion. The coronavirus-era disc ‘The Boy Named If’ was made in solitary style — four musicians, five if you count a backup singer on one song — all worked from their own homes. If the weather was good, Costello set up on his back porch in Vancouver. He says that conjures the image of a laid-back sound, but the new disc is an up-tempo, guitar-based selection of crankin’ rock songs.