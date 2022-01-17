Julius Erving, aka Dr. J, talks about NBA life in the 1980s

By JULIUS ERVING

For The Associated Press

Hall of Famer Julius Erving says the commercial success he and other NBA players enjoyed in the 1980s didn’t just happen. The NBA champion known as Dr. J says players like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan gave credit to him and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. But they all stood on the shoulders of others. The 71-year-old Erving continues to be an ambassador of the game. He prides himself on being a Salvation Army kid. He said that’s what helped make him who he is. Erving says he never could have envisioned what his life has become, and doesn’t think the NBA could envision what it has become today.