Judge denies jailed attorney’s request to reduce $7M bail

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has refused to lower the $7 million bail for a jailed South Carolina attorney acccused of stealing millions of dollars in settlement money from vulnerable clients in injury or wrongful death cases. A judge said Tuesday she determined attorney Alex Murdaugh remains a flight risk and a potential danger to himself and his community. At Murdaugh’s most recent bond hearing, defense lawyers said Murdaugh’s accounts were frozen by authorities to ensure victims in a number of lawsuits against Murdaugh wouldn’t lose their chance to collect settlements. The lawyers said, however, that Murdaugh couldn’t even buy new underwear at the jail or pay his phone bill.