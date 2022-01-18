Man lying on Colorado road is run over by police SUV, dies

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was lying on a road in a Denver suburb has died after he was run over by a police vehicle. The Colorado State Patrol says the 37-year-old man from Salt Lake City was run over Monday night by an Aurora Police Department police officer driving a fully marked SUV. The state patrol says the man was wearing dark clothes and had been seen drunk at a nearby store before he was hit. The state patrol says in a statement that the officer was on duty but not responding to a call when the man was run over.