Microsoft buys gamer Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

Microsoft is paying nearly $70 billion for Activision Blizzard, the maker of “Candy Crush’’ and ‘’Call of Duty,’’ as it seeks an edge in the fiercely competitive businesses of mobile gaming and virtual-reality technology. The all-cash $68.7 billion deal will turn Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, into one of the world’s largest video game companies and help it compete with tech rivals such as Meta, formerly Facebook, in creating immersive virtual worlds for both work and play. If the deal survives scrutiny from U.S. and European regulators in the coming months, it also could be one of the priciest tech acquisitions in history since Dell bought data-storage company EMC in 2016 for around $60 billion.