Millennial Money: What to do if you buy now, can’t pay later

By MELISSA LAMBARENA of NerdWallet

With multiple debts, it’s easy to lose track of buy now, pay later plans and potentially take on more than you can handle. As you find finances shifting toward the red, several tactics can help you free up money to pay off buy now, pay later plans. You can review your budget for ways to cut other expenses, return or sell the item purchased, change your payment due date, ask about financial hardship opportunities or consolidate multiple debts. By acting quickly to find a solution, you may also prevent the consequences of missed payments.