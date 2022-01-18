Pakistani Taliban claim killing police officer in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for an overnight gun attack on police in the capital of Islamabad that killed an officer and both of the assailants. The Monday night attack has raised fears that insurgents had a presence in Islamabad. On Tuesday, Mohammad Khurasani, the spokesman for the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, took to Twitter to claim responsibility for the attack. He said fighters also targeted police in two separate attacks in the northwest, causing casualties. There was no official confirmation of the militant attacks on police in the districts of Bajur and North Waziristan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.