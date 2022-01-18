Report: Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112

MADRID (AP) — A news agency in Spain says a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man has died at the age of 112. Spain’s state-owned news agency EFE said Saturnino de la Fuente passed away Tuesday at home in León, a city in northwest Spain. Guinness World Records did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It named De la Fuente as the world’s oldest man last September, saying he was born in León on Feb. 11, 1909. EFE said De la Fuente was a cobbler who survived the Spanish flu pandemic and went on to have eight children, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.