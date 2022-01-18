Russia shortens COVID-19 isolation to 7 days as cases surge

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is shortening the required isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 from 14 to seven days. The decision was announced Tuesday as Russia faces a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who runs the country’s coronavirus task force, said other policy changes would be adopted in the coming days. She didn’t elaborate and also didn’t explain the rationale for cutting the isolation period. Daily infections in Russia have doubled over the past week to 31,252 reported Tuesday. Officials say the surge could end up as Russia’s biggest one yet but haven’t announced any major restrictions to stem it.