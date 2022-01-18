Still no deal in Czech, Poland lignite mine dispute

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The environment ministers of Poland and the Czech Republic say they have made progress but still need to consult on some points in solving a stalemate over a Polish lignite mine. They made the comments Tuesday after a round of talks in Warsaw on the Turow mine in southwestern Poland. The Czech government says is harmful to its citizens who live near the border between the countries. The two ministers have suggested an agreement is near. A news conference was planned after their talks in Warsaw on Tuesday. In September, a top European Union court fined Poland 500,000 euros for each day the mine continues to operate.