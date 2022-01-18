UK man admits exploiting worker kept in shed for 40 years

LONDON (AP) — A man in northwest England has pleaded guilty to conspiring to exploit a vulnerable victim who was found living in a garden shed that had been his home for 40 years. The victim was rescued in October 2018 when officers from the Gangmasters & Labour Abuse Authority searched a trailer park in Carlisle and discovered him living in the shed which had no light or heat The man is now in his early 60s and he told investigators that he worked on farms. He did painting, roofing and paving work for which he was paid as little as 10 pounds ($13.50) a day. The man now lives in supported accommodation in another community. Peter Swailes pleaded guilty Tuesday.