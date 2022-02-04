Skip to Content
French regulator investigates Russian broadcaster RT France

PARIS (AP) — France’s broadcast watchdog has opened an inquiry into news coverage by Russian state TV channel RT France after the regulator was alerted to concerns about some of its programs. The regulator did not elaborate on reasons for the inquiry, but noted that it regularly investigates concerns about channels that broadcast in France. Many in France see RT as a Russian government propaganda tool that amplifies far-right or populist politics. It has repeatedly come under criticism from centrist President Emmanuel Macron. RT France director Xenia Fedorova criticized the move. 

