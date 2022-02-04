Haiti seeks 3rd judge to oversee case of slain president

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The newest judge tapped to oversee the investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moïse tells The Associated Press that he has not decided whether to take the case amid concerns of putting his life in danger. Judge Chavannes Étienne said Friday that his family is pressuring him not to accept the case because they fear for his life. If he were to accept, he would become the third judge to take over the case. It wasn’t immediately clear if Étienne had to respond by a certain date. He previously oversaw the investigation into the 2018 massacre of an estimated dozens of people at La Saline, a seaside slum in Haiti’s capital.