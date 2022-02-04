NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico — 50 years late

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department has recognized Frank Serpico’s service and injury in the line of duty more than 50 years later with an official certificate and inscribed medal of honor. The New York Daily News reported the 85-year-old former undercover detective received the honor in the mail Thursday. Serpico testified in 1971 in front of a panel appointed by Mayor John Lindsay to investigate police corruption. Months earlier, he had been shot in the face while on duty. He was given a medal recognizing his injury in 1972, but it was handed over without ceremony or the accompanying certificate.