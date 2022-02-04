Ottawa police expect COVID protest to ramp up again

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police in Canada’s capital say about 150 extra police officers will be deployed to the areas of Ottawa most affected by the protest against COVID-19 mandates that has been going on for days. Embattled Police Chief Peter Sloly acknowledged Friday “trust has been impacted.” Ottawa residents are furious police have done little to end what some are calling an occupation. Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital last weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill. Police estimate about 250 remain but officials expect it to ramp up again this weekend.