Shaky soil threatens rescue of Moroccan boy trapped in well

By MOSA’AB ELSHAMY and TARIK EL-BARAKAH

Associated Press

IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — Rescuers are inching closer to reaching a 5-year-old boy trapped for three days in a well in Morocco, in an operation hampered by concerns about ground stability that has captivated the North African country. The boy, identified as Rayan, fell into a 32-meter (105-feet) deep well outside his home in a village in Morocco’s northern Chefchaouen province Tuesday evening. Search crews first used five bulldozers over days to dig vertically to a depth of more than 31 meters, according to Morocco’s official MAP news agency. Then on Friday, they started excavating a horizontal tunnel to reach the trapped boy, MAP said, adding that experts in topographical engineering were called upon for help. Work was temporarily halted, but resumed later.