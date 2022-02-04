Stung by prison battle, Kurds say they need help against IS

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

HASSAKEH, Syria (AP) — The battle with Islamic State group militants over a prison in Syria is finished, but the impact continues to reverberate. Syrian Kurdish-led forces have locked down nearby neighborhoods, hunting for hidden IS militants, but are angering residents who say their supplies are low. Commanders of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces say the IS attack on the prison shows what they have long been warning: They need more help in preventing a revival of the militant group in Syria. The Jan. 20 attack on the prison in northeast Syria was the biggest IS operation in years, and it took the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces 10 days to defeat it.