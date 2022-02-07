Australian political leaders apologize to staff for abuses

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian political leaders have apologized to staffers who have endured decades of bullying, harassment and sexual assault inside Parliamentary House and other government offices. The presiding officers of the House of Representatives and Senate delivered the apology Tuesday on behalf of a cross-section of parties as part of a statement acknowledging a toxic workplace culture. That culture was exposed by Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins’ investigation. More than 1,700 people made contributions to Jenkins’ report, including past and present staffers. Her report found 37% of people currently in parliamentary workplaces had experienced bullying and 33% had experienced sexual harassment.