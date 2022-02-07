Black lawmakers blast plans for monument to Justice Thomas

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican-controlled Senate has voted to erect a monument to U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas. Monday’s vote followed a heated debate that included objections from several Black senators, one of whom called Thomas a “hypocrite and a traitor.” The monument would be financed by private donations and be put up somewhere at the state Capitol. The measure now goes to the state House for consideration. Some Black lawmakers said Thomas’ opinions have hurt the Black community. Supporters of the monument said Thomas’ life story was worthy of the tribute.