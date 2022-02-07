Group falls through ice while skating at reservoir; 1 dead

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say one person drowned and another was injured after a group of people fell through the ice while skating at a reservoir north of Lake Tahoe. The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday that eight people were ice skating on Stampede Reservoir when the ice broke Saturday and six of them went into the water. The two who didn’t fall helped the others but couldn’t find one person who was the farthest from the group. A dive team searched the reservoir and emergency responders flew over the area. But they weren’t able to locate the missing person until Sunday, when their body was recovered.