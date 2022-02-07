House prepares short-term bill keeping government open

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Democrat has unveiled compromise legislation that would keep the government functioning through March 11 and avert a federal shutdown later this month. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro introduced the bill Monday, and her chamber is expected to approve it Tuesday. Senate passage is expected in the coming days. The Connecticut Democrat’s bill would give lawmakers more time to finish overdue spending bills for this year. The government has been running on last year’s spending levels for more than four months. Agencies’ spending authority would expire late on Feb. 18 unless it is extended. Neither party wants a government shutdown this election year.