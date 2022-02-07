John Vinocur, Paris-based columnist and editor, dies at 81

By JOHN DANISZEWSKI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — John Vinocur, a much-respected foreign correspondent for The New York Times and The Associated Press and later executive editor and columnist at the International Herald Tribune in Paris, has died. He was 81. His son told The New York Times that Vinocur died in Amsterdam on Sunday from complication from sepsis. Vinocur was a fixture of the journalistic community in Paris, where he lived for decades. His byline was among the best-known in the Times and the Herald Tribune from Europe. He covered such historic events as the attack on the Israeli Olympic athletes and the convulsions that shook Europe with the fall of the Berlin Wall.