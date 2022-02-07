Michael Jackson film coming from Bohemian Rhapsody producer

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

A biopic about Michael Jackson is in the works from Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King and “Gladiator” screenwriter John Logan. Lionsgate will handle the worldwide distribution of the film. The studio says Monday that the film will give, “an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop.” Also producing are John Branca and John McClain, who are co-executors the Michael Jackson estate. No director of cast has been announced for the film and it is unclear how it will deal with the child molestation allegations that altered Jackson’s life and career.