NYC’s vegan mayor Adams hooked into admitting he eats fish

NEW YORK (AP) — There was something fishy about New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ declarations that he’s a vegan. Specifically, the Democrat admitted Monday he occasionally eats fish. The new mayor was reeled into making the admission after Politico reported over the weekend that he had been ordering fish at restaurants. Adams admitted Monday that while he aims to be plant-based, he has “occasionally eaten fish.” Adams has written a book promoting his plant-based lifestyle and rolled out “Vegan Fridays” in New York City public schools.