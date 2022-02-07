Peter Thiel leaving board of Facebook parent Meta

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A Silicon Valley billionaire and advisor to former President Donald Trump is leaving the board of directors of Facebook parent company Meta. The company said Monday that Peter Thiel will stay on until the company’s next shareholder meeting later this year, where he will not stand for reelection. Thiel joined Facebook’s board in 2005, a year after the company was founded and seven years before its debut on Wall Street. But he has been an increasingly polarizing figure among the company’s directors due to his conservative politics. A representative for Thiel did not immediately return a message for comment.