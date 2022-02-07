Seattle vows quicker charging decisions to deter petty crime

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s elected prosecutor is promising quicker charging decisions to help tackle persistent low-level crime that’s plagued businesses downtown. City Attorney Ann Davison is a Republican who won election in November over a police and jails abolitionist. She announced Monday that her office will make charging decisions on all incoming cases within five business days. Davison says that’s the best way to stop adding to a huge case backlog and to interrupt ongoing street crime. City Councilmember Andrew Lewis told The Seattle Times police should focus on larger organized crime rings that spur some misdemeanors including retail theft rather than repeatedly arresting low-level offenders.