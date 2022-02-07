The Who will play Cincinnati, 42 years after concert tragedy

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — British rock band The Who will play their first concert in the Cincinnati area in over four decades, after 11 people died in a pre-show stampede in 1979. WCPO-TV reported Monday The Who is now set to play at the TQL Stadium on May 15. The band’s return was originally planned for April 2020 at the BB&T Arena in Kentucky, but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Long haunted by the tragedy, the band has for years supported a memorial scholarship effort in a Cincinnati suburb where three of the victims went to school.