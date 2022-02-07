Vernon Jones quits Georgia governor bid to run for Congress

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the Republican primary challengers to incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is dropping out of the race. Vernon Jones said Monday that he would instead run for Congress and support Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue in the governor’s race. Jones is a former Democrat who switched parties as part of a full-throated backing of the former president. Jones isn’t yet saying which of Georgia’s 14 congressional seats he will seek. Speculation has focused on Jones running in the 6th Congressional District in the northern Atlanta suburbs or the 10th Congressional District stretching east from the outskirts of Atlanta.