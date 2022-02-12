Christian Siriano’s latest show part matrix, bygone times

By LEANNE ITALIE and JOHN CARUCCI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week runway Saturday was part space age, part centuries gone by and part in the moment with a special guest: Social media’s star Italian greyhound Iggy the Tika. In the bowels of the Empire State Building, on a bare concrete floor, Siriano rolled out his huge, signature ball gowns in a variety of colors and textures. They included one in a gray tweed with a huge hood and another in shiny, steel blue with sleeves that formed spikes worthy of the Jetsons. Before that came a range of looks in the experimental collection he calls “Victorian Matrix.”