GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics — finally

By The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world’s athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: In the heart of their headquarters, the Winter Games looked for the first time like, well, the Winter Games.