‘Sheer tenacity’: Taiwan skier falls on slope, picks self up

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — When 19-year old Maggie Lee fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympics. It wasn’t. She got back up. Lee, competing for Taiwan under the name “Chinese Taipei,” scooted up on the hill, in full ski gear, one step at a time, until she reached the gate she missed. And then she finished her run. And then she went for the second leg, hitting all the gates. Now she’s getting praised online and in Taiwanese media. She finished in 50th place but pronounced herself satisfied with the effort.