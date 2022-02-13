Big waves drown 11 people on Indonesia beach despite warning

By EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Eleven people have drowned after being dragged by big waves on a beach in Indonesia’s East Java province despite warnings to avoid the sea. Rescue officials say they were part of a group of 24 people from several villages who took part in a local ritual that involves swimming in the ocean on Saturday night. A 2-year-old girl was among the 13 survivors. They were being treated at a health clinic. Indonesia’s weather agency has warned of potential extreme weather and high waves in several regions, including East Java province.