Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis brews

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Some airlines have halted or diverted flights to Ukraine amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia is imminent despite intensive weekend talks between the Kremlin and the West. In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday said that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said. Russia denies it intends to invade but has massed well more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent troops to exercises in neighboring Belarus.