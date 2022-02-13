Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star-power

By MAE ANDERSON

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — On the field, the Los Angeles Rams are facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers aim to deliver a night of ads heavy with celebrities and nostalgia in an effort to entertain Americans weary of two years of pandemic living. Advertisers shelled out up to $7 million for 30-seconds during the Super Bowl, and they’re using their time to try to entertain with humor, star power and nostalgia. Nostalgia is big: T-Mobile is reuniting “Scrubs” stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, while Verizon is recreating the 1996 movie “The Cable Guy” to tout its high-speed 5G network.