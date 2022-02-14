Carolina Herrera brings splashes of color on Valentine’s Day

By NARDOS HAILE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Strong statement pieces designed to emphasize bravery and confidence dominated Carolina Herrera’s runway show Monday. On theme for Valentine’s Day, there were short dresses sporting huge ruffles in bold crimson and long trains in hues of hot pink. Dramatic bows and big sleeves were favorites on designer and creative director Wes Gordon’s runway, and he complemented his bright colors with garments in crisp black and white, for contrast. The Fall/Winter 2022 collection debuted a wide variety of mid-length dresses with plunging necklines and dramatic silhouettes. Gordon said presenting the show to a physical audience this year was important to him, because “We are such a proud part of New York Fashion Week.”