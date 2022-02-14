GOP positions to grab left-leaning Nashville in US House map

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voters in Nashville are facing the potential of congressional representation mostly at odds with their political views. A new Republican-drawn map will split the liberal city into three districts. The city’s longtime congressman, Democrat Jim Cooper, has said he won’t seek reelection because even he can’t win any of the new seats drawn during the once-a-decade redistricting process. What Tennessee Republicans did in Nashville is a standard gerrymandering technique known as cracking, which dilutes a party’s power by spreading its voters among multiple districts. Democrats plan to challenge the maps, but they face significant hurdles.