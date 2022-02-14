Guns to garden tools: Colorado group seeks change, healing

By THOMAS PEIPERT

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Springs-based nonprofit that turns guns into garden tools has disabled more than 1,000 firearms across the country since its inception in 2013. The group called RAWtools formed shortly after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut and draws inspiration from the Bible verse “They shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks.” At a recent event in Denver, Sharletta Evans took comfort in hammering the melted barrel of a rifle into a garden tool. Her 3-year-old son was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1995.